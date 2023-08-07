Mizuho Maintains Constellation Energy (CEG) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 7, 2023, Mizuho maintained coverage of Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.05% Downside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Constellation Energy is 102.85. The forecasts range from a low of 83.83 to a high of $126.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.05% from its latest reported closing price of 103.94.

The projected annual revenue for Constellation Energy is 18,210MM, a decrease of 31.01%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.66.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1612 funds or institutions reporting positions in Constellation Energy. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 0.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CEG is 0.39%, a decrease of 21.32%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.94% to 326,260K shares. The put/call ratio of CEG is 0.93, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 28,101K shares representing 8.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,120K shares, representing an increase of 14.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CEG by 1.65% over the last quarter.

AWSHX - WASHINGTON MUTUAL INVESTORS FUND holds 14,829K shares representing 4.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,915K shares, representing an increase of 12.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CEG by 4.53% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,105K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,924K shares, representing an increase of 1.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CEG by 14.38% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 9,030K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,586K shares, representing a decrease of 28.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CEG by 90.10% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,631K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,560K shares, representing an increase of 0.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CEG by 14.76% over the last quarter.

Constellation Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Constellation Energy Corp. engages in the generation, supply, and marketing of clean energy electricity, and renewable energy products and solutions.

