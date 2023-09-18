Mizuho Maintains Comstock Resources (CRK) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 18, 2023, Mizuho maintained coverage of Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.31% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Comstock Resources is 13.63. The forecasts range from a low of 9.09 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 17.31% from its latest reported closing price of 11.62.

The projected annual revenue for Comstock Resources is 3,102MM, an increase of 7.33%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.83.

Comstock Resources Declares $0.12 Dividend

On July 31, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share ($0.50 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 1, 2023 received the payment on September 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share.

At the current share price of $11.62 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.30%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 6.79%, the lowest has been 2.38%, and the highest has been 12.02%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.57 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.97 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.14. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 522 funds or institutions reporting positions in Comstock Resources. This is a decrease of 30 owner(s) or 5.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRK is 0.15%, a decrease of 14.91%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.90% to 107,098K shares. The put/call ratio of CRK is 0.34, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 6,417K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,660K shares, representing a decrease of 3.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRK by 0.33% over the last quarter.

XOP - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF holds 6,304K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,372K shares, representing a decrease of 16.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRK by 0.31% over the last quarter.

Key Group Holdings holds 3,915K shares representing 1.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CALF - Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF holds 3,785K shares representing 1.36% ownership of the company.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 3,254K shares representing 1.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,925K shares, representing an increase of 10.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRK by 9.55% over the last quarter.

Comstock Resources Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Comstock Resources is a leading independent natural gas producer with operations focused on the development of the Haynesville Shale in North Louisiana and East Texas.

