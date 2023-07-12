Mizuho Maintains CNX Resources (CNX) Underperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 12, 2023, Mizuho maintained coverage of CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) with a Underperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.70% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for CNX Resources is 18.67. The forecasts range from a low of 15.15 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents an increase of 3.70% from its latest reported closing price of 18.00.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for CNX Resources is 2,130MM, a decrease of 41.22%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.86.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 672 funds or institutions reporting positions in CNX Resources. This is a decrease of 29 owner(s) or 4.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CNX is 0.23%, a decrease of 19.65%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.60% to 193,971K shares. The put/call ratio of CNX is 0.69, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Southeastern Asset Management holds 13,759K shares representing 8.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,480K shares, representing an increase of 16.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNX by 25.63% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 5,248K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,573K shares, representing a decrease of 6.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNX by 14.26% over the last quarter.

XOP - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF holds 5,192K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,144K shares, representing a decrease of 18.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNX by 9.81% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,074K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,276K shares, representing a decrease of 3.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNX by 15.51% over the last quarter.

LLPFX - Longleaf Partners Fund holds 4,874K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,106K shares, representing an increase of 15.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNX by 4.45% over the last quarter.

CNX Resources Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CNX Resources Corporation is one of the largest independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. With the benefit of a more than 150-year legacy and a substantial asset base amassed over many generations, the company deploys a strategy focused on responsibly developing its resources in order to create long term per share value for its shareholders, employees, and the communities where it operates. As of December 31, 2020, CNX had 9.55 trillion cubic feet equivalent of proved natural gas reserves. The company is a member of the Standard & Poor's Midcap 400 Index.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.