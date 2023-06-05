Mizuho Maintains CMS Energy (CMS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 5, 2023, Mizuho maintained coverage of CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.91% Upside

As of June 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for CMS Energy is 68.81. The forecasts range from a low of 63.63 to a high of $80.85. The average price target represents an increase of 17.91% from its latest reported closing price of 58.36.

The projected annual revenue for CMS Energy is 7,940MM, a decrease of 6.65%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.14.

CMS Energy Declares $0.49 Dividend

On April 21, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.49 per share ($1.95 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 5, 2023 received the payment on May 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.46 per share.

At the current share price of $58.36 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.34%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.80%, the lowest has been 2.37%, and the highest has been 3.36%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.22 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 2.44 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.83. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.20%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1413 funds or institutions reporting positions in CMS Energy. This is an increase of 27 owner(s) or 1.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CMS is 0.28%, a decrease of 9.95%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.19% to 335,000K shares. The put/call ratio of CMS is 1.88, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 19,660K shares representing 6.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,885K shares, representing an increase of 3.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMS by 6.76% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 11,076K shares representing 3.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,090K shares, representing a decrease of 0.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMS by 7.27% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,007K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,821K shares, representing an increase of 2.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMS by 8.62% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 6,854K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,596K shares, representing an increase of 3.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMS by 82.26% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,803K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,761K shares, representing an increase of 0.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMS by 5.60% over the last quarter.

CMS Energy Background Information

Consumers Energy, Michigan's largest energy provider, is the principal subsidiary of CMS Energy , providing natural gas and/or electricity to 6.7 million of the state's 10 million residents in all 68 Lower Peninsula counties.

Key filings for this company:

