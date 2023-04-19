Mizuho Maintains CMS Energy (CMS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 19, 2023, Mizuho maintained coverage of CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.21% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for CMS Energy is $69.72. The forecasts range from a low of $59.59 to a high of $80.85. The average price target represents an increase of 15.21% from its latest reported closing price of $60.52.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for CMS Energy is $7,940MM, a decrease of 7.63%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.14.

CMS Energy Declares $0.46 Dividend

On February 2, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.46 per share ($1.84 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 13, 2023 received the payment on February 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.46 per share.

At the current share price of $60.52 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.04%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.79%, the lowest has been 2.37%, and the highest has been 3.36%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.22 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.11 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.68. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.20%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GOLDMAN SACHS VARIABLE INSURANCE TRUST - Goldman Sachs Equity Index Fund Service holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 5.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMS by 2.24% over the last quarter.

FUNL - CornerCap Fundametrics Large-Cap ETF holds 8K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing an increase of 6.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMS by 2.07% over the last quarter.

V Wealth Advisors holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

PRUAX - PGIM Jennison Utility Fund holds 2,146K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VSEQX - Vanguard Strategic Equity Fund Investor Shares holds 106K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1391 funds or institutions reporting positions in CMS Energy. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 0.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CMS is 0.29%, a decrease of 5.22%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.97% to 336,297K shares. The put/call ratio of CMS is 0.77, indicating a bullish outlook.

CMS Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Consumers Energy, Michigan's largest energy provider, is the principal subsidiary of CMS Energy , providing natural gas and/or electricity to 6.7 million of the state's 10 million residents in all 68 Lower Peninsula counties.

See all CMS Energy regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.