Mizuho Maintains Chewy (CHWY) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 4, 2025, Mizuho maintained coverage of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 38.39% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Chewy is $45.56/share. The forecasts range from a low of $27.27 to a high of $54.60. The average price target represents an increase of 38.39% from its latest reported closing price of $32.92 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Chewy is 13,552MM, an increase of 9.78%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.04, an increase of 4.74% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,010 funds or institutions reporting positions in Chewy. This is an increase of 163 owner(s) or 19.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CHWY is 0.33%, an increase of 24.61%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 31.48% to 443,428K shares. The put/call ratio of CHWY is 0.82, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BC Partners PE holds 189,758K shares representing 84.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 219,699K shares , representing a decrease of 15.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHWY by 1.44% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 7,188K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,312K shares , representing an increase of 26.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHWY by 59.25% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 7,147K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,401K shares , representing an increase of 24.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHWY by 63.54% over the last quarter.

Holocene Advisors holds 6,939K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,749K shares , representing a decrease of 54.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHWY by 29.21% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,351K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,823K shares , representing an increase of 24.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHWY by 54.03% over the last quarter.

