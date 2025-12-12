Mizuho Maintains Chevron (CVX) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2025, Mizuho maintained coverage of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.54% Upside

As of December 5, 2025, the average one-year price target for Chevron is $176.29/share. The forecasts range from a low of $125.24 to a high of $214.20. The average price target represents an increase of 17.54% from its latest reported closing price of $149.98 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Chevron is 154,893MM, a decrease of 17.91%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.80.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5,072 funds or institutions reporting positions in Chevron. This is an increase of 58 owner(s) or 1.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CVX is 0.62%, an increase of 0.96%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.92% to 1,633,299K shares. The put/call ratio of CVX is 0.74, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Berkshire Hathaway holds 122,065K shares representing 6.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 53,341K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 52,854K shares , representing an increase of 0.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CVX by 22.93% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 46,099K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 46,439K shares , representing a decrease of 0.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CVX by 24.51% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 43,478K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,840K shares , representing an increase of 15.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CVX by 38.12% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 35,076K shares representing 1.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,773K shares , representing an increase of 0.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CVX by 0.97% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.