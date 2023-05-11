Mizuho Maintains Celanese Corp - Series A (CE) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 11, 2023, Mizuho maintained coverage of Celanese Corp - Series A (NYSE:CE) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.61% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Celanese Corp - Series A is 131.34. The forecasts range from a low of 101.00 to a high of $157.50. The average price target represents an increase of 27.61% from its latest reported closing price of 102.93.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Celanese Corp - Series A is 12,553MM, an increase of 25.68%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 13.50.

Celanese Corp - Series A Declares $0.70 Dividend

On April 19, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.70 per share ($2.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 1, 2023 will receive the payment on May 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.70 per share.

At the current share price of $102.93 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.72%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.19%, the lowest has been 1.59%, and the highest has been 3.99%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.43 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.25 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.21. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.13%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1345 funds or institutions reporting positions in Celanese Corp - Series A. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CE is 0.22%, an increase of 23.65%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.06% to 119,981K shares. The put/call ratio of CE is 0.48, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Berkshire Hathaway holds 9,710K shares representing 8.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 7,110K shares representing 6.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,425K shares, representing a decrease of 4.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CE by 1.93% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 6,962K shares representing 6.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,570K shares, representing an increase of 5.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CE by 12.89% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 4,445K shares representing 4.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,518K shares, representing a decrease of 1.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CE by 0.19% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,964K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,905K shares, representing an increase of 2.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CE by 6.64% over the last quarter.

Celanese Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Celanese Corporation is a global technology leader in the production of differentiated chemistry solutions and specialty materials used in most major industries and consumer applications. Its two complementary business cores, Acetyl Chain and Materials Solutions, use the full breadth of Celanese's global chemistry, technology and business expertise to create value for its customers and the corporation. As Celanese partners with its customers to solve their most critical business needs, the company strives to make a positive impact on its communities and the world through The Celanese Foundation. Based in Dallas, Celanese employs approximately 7,700 employees worldwide and had 2020 net sales of $5.7 billion.

See all Celanese Corp - Series A regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.