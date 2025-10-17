Mizuho Maintains Carrier Global (CARR) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 17, 2025, Mizuho maintained coverage of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 40.77% Upside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Carrier Global is $79.89/share. The forecasts range from a low of $67.54 to a high of $94.50. The average price target represents an increase of 40.77% from its latest reported closing price of $56.75 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Carrier Global is 22,996MM, an increase of 2.37%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.12.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,360 funds or institutions reporting positions in Carrier Global. This is an increase of 57 owner(s) or 2.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CARR is 0.24%, an increase of 8.02%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.10% to 933,531K shares. The put/call ratio of CARR is 1.11, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 75,226K shares representing 8.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 80,374K shares , representing a decrease of 6.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CARR by 0.51% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 54,352K shares representing 6.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 58,320K shares , representing a decrease of 7.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CARR by 5.75% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 38,536K shares representing 4.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,127K shares , representing an increase of 19.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CARR by 27.99% over the last quarter.

AIVSX - INVESTMENT CO OF AMERICA holds 30,867K shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,902K shares , representing a decrease of 16.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CARR by 11.75% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 28,843K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,583K shares , representing an increase of 0.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CARR by 4.52% over the last quarter.

