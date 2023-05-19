Mizuho Maintains Camden Property Trust (CPT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 19, 2023, Mizuho maintained coverage of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.99% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Camden Property Trust is 134.75. The forecasts range from a low of 103.02 to a high of $218.40. The average price target represents an increase of 25.99% from its latest reported closing price of 106.95.

The projected annual revenue for Camden Property Trust is 1,574MM, an increase of 5.37%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.49.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1255 funds or institutions reporting positions in Camden Property Trust. This is a decrease of 30 owner(s) or 2.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CPT is 0.32%, a decrease of 2.67%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.53% to 117,625K shares. The put/call ratio of CPT is 1.11, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cohen & Steers holds 12,176K shares representing 11.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,895K shares, representing an increase of 2.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPT by 6.12% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,513K shares representing 4.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,588K shares, representing a decrease of 1.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPT by 3.93% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,236K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,162K shares, representing an increase of 2.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPT by 11.50% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 2,705K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,497K shares, representing an increase of 7.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPT by 38.32% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,515K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,393K shares, representing an increase of 4.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPT by 8.93% over the last quarter.

Camden Property Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States. Upon completion of 7 properties currently under development, the Company's portfolio will increase to 59,104 apartment homes in 174 properties. Camden has been recognized as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For® by FORTUNE magazine for 13 consecutive years, most recently ranking #18. The Company also received a Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award in 2020, ranking #25 for large U.S. companies.

