Mizuho Maintains Callon Petroleum (CPE) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 18, 2023, Mizuho maintained coverage of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.96% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Callon Petroleum is 48.59. The forecasts range from a low of 35.35 to a high of $61.95. The average price target represents an increase of 25.96% from its latest reported closing price of 38.58.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Callon Petroleum is 2,804MM, an increase of 5.32%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 15.50.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 519 funds or institutions reporting positions in Callon Petroleum. This is a decrease of 35 owner(s) or 6.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CPE is 0.19%, an increase of 4.46%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.52% to 62,540K shares. The put/call ratio of CPE is 0.52, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Blackstone Group holds 5,833K shares representing 8.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,599K shares representing 5.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,729K shares, representing a decrease of 3.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPE by 2.00% over the last quarter.

XOP - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF holds 2,192K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,042K shares, representing an increase of 6.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPE by 22.09% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,920K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,915K shares, representing an increase of 0.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPE by 2.96% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,597K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,613K shares, representing a decrease of 0.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPE by 1.21% over the last quarter.

Callon Petroleum Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Callon Petroleum is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of high-quality assets in the leading oil plays of South and West Texas.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.