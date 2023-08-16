Mizuho Maintains California Resources Corporation - (CRC) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 16, 2023, Mizuho maintained coverage of California Resources Corporation - (NYSE:CRC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.58% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for California Resources Corporation - is 58.48. The forecasts range from a low of 50.50 to a high of $66.15. The average price target represents an increase of 6.58% from its latest reported closing price of 54.87.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for California Resources Corporation - is 2,564MM, a decrease of 19.82%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.43.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 576 funds or institutions reporting positions in California Resources Corporation -. This is an increase of 26 owner(s) or 4.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRC is 0.36%, an increase of 16.54%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.75% to 76,060K shares. The put/call ratio of CRC is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Gimbel Daniel Scott holds 6,247K shares representing 9.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Kimmeridge Energy Management Company holds 3,499K shares representing 5.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Southpoint Capital Advisors holds 3,000K shares representing 4.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,500K shares, representing an increase of 16.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRC by 6.76% over the last quarter.

Ares Management holds 2,699K shares representing 3.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,274K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,230K shares, representing an increase of 1.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRC by 16.71% over the last quarter.

California Resources Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

alifornia Resources Corporation is the largest oil and natural gas exploration and production company in California. The Company operates exclusively within the State of California, applying complementary and integrated infrastructure to gather, process and market its production. Using advanced technology, the Company focuses on safely and responsibly supplying affordable energy for California by Californians.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.