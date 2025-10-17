Mizuho Maintains BrightSpring Health Services (BTSGU) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 17, 2025, Mizuho maintained coverage of BrightSpring Health Services (NasdaqGS:BTSGU) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.11% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for BrightSpring Health Services is $102.42/share. The forecasts range from a low of $86.19 to a high of $146.94. The average price target represents an increase of 1.11% from its latest reported closing price of $101.29 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.59.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 65 funds or institutions reporting positions in BrightSpring Health Services. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 4.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BTSGU is 0.45%, an increase of 18.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.59% to 10,166K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aequim Alternative Investments holds 1,290K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,140K shares , representing an increase of 11.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BTSGU by 16.63% over the last quarter.

Bank Of Montreal holds 1,208K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 633K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 690K shares , representing a decrease of 8.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BTSGU by 19.88% over the last quarter.

Voya Investment Management holds 595K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 638K shares , representing a decrease of 7.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BTSGU by 45.38% over the last quarter.

Wolverine Asset Management holds 436K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 226K shares , representing an increase of 48.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BTSGU by 86.80% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.