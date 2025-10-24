Mizuho Maintains Boyd Gaming (BYD) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 24, 2025, Mizuho maintained coverage of Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.00% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Boyd Gaming is $92.14/share. The forecasts range from a low of $80.80 to a high of $106.05. The average price target represents an increase of 17.00% from its latest reported closing price of $78.75 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Boyd Gaming is 3,560MM, a decrease of 12.55%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.62.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 788 funds or institutions reporting positions in Boyd Gaming. This is an increase of 28 owner(s) or 3.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BYD is 0.25%, an increase of 3.98%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.97% to 77,613K shares. The put/call ratio of BYD is 0.92, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Boston Partners holds 3,880K shares representing 4.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,933K shares , representing a decrease of 1.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BYD by 7.84% over the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers holds 3,704K shares representing 4.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,078K shares , representing a decrease of 10.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BYD by 7.09% over the last quarter.

Ariel Investments holds 2,835K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,098K shares , representing a decrease of 9.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BYD by 0.96% over the last quarter.

JVMAX - John Hancock Disciplined Value Mid Cap Fund holds 2,301K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,349K shares , representing a decrease of 2.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BYD by 11.32% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,988K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,161K shares , representing a decrease of 8.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BYD by 3.07% over the last quarter.

