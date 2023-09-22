Mizuho Maintains Black Hills (BKH) Underperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 22, 2023, Mizuho maintained coverage of Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) with a Underperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.62% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Black Hills is 66.30. The forecasts range from a low of 56.56 to a high of $80.85. The average price target represents an increase of 22.62% from its latest reported closing price of 54.07.

The projected annual revenue for Black Hills is 2,239MM, a decrease of 13.43%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.23.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 714 funds or institutions reporting positions in Black Hills. This is a decrease of 21 owner(s) or 2.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BKH is 0.22%, a decrease of 6.89%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.11% to 73,857K shares. The put/call ratio of BKH is 0.84, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SDY - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Dividend ETF holds 4,634K shares representing 6.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,170K shares, representing an increase of 10.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BKH by 9.78% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 2,529K shares representing 3.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,555K shares, representing a decrease of 1.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKH by 2.24% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,053K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,047K shares, representing an increase of 0.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKH by 11.65% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 2,039K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,939K shares, representing an increase of 4.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKH by 5.71% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 2,039K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,939K shares, representing an increase of 4.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKH by 4.92% over the last quarter.

Black Hills Background Information

Black Hills Background Information

Black Hills Corp. is a customer focused, growth-oriented utility company with a tradition of improving life with energy and a vision to be the energy partner of choice. Based in Rapid City, South Dakota, the company serves 1.3 million natural gas and electric utility customers in eight states: Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming.

