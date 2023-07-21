Mizuho Maintains Black Hills (BKH) Underperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 21, 2023, Mizuho maintained coverage of Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) with a Underperform recommendation.
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.48% Upside
As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Black Hills is 67.66. The forecasts range from a low of 60.60 to a high of $80.85. The average price target represents an increase of 10.48% from its latest reported closing price of 61.24.
The projected annual revenue for Black Hills is 2,239MM, a decrease of 15.49%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.23.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 736 funds or institutions reporting positions in Black Hills. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 0.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BKH is 0.23%, a decrease of 26.43%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.08% to 75,360K shares. The put/call ratio of BKH is 0.78, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
SDY - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Dividend ETF holds 4,170K shares representing 6.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,175K shares, representing a decrease of 0.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKH by 7.64% over the last quarter.
Macquarie Group holds 2,555K shares representing 3.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,546K shares, representing an increase of 0.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKH by 25.17% over the last quarter.
VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,047K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,983K shares, representing an increase of 3.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKH by 14.47% over the last quarter.
IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,008K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,010K shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKH by 14.23% over the last quarter.
SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,939K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,889K shares, representing an increase of 2.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKH by 13.98% over the last quarter.
Black Hills Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
Black Hills Corp. is a customer focused, growth-oriented utility company with a tradition of improving life with energy and a vision to be the energy partner of choice. Based in Rapid City, South Dakota, the company serves 1.3 million natural gas and electric utility customers in eight states: Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming.
