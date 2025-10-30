Mizuho Maintains BKV (BKV) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 30, 2025, Mizuho maintained coverage of BKV (NYSE:BKV) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.07% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for BKV is $28.27/share. The forecasts range from a low of $24.24 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents an increase of 23.07% from its latest reported closing price of $22.97 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.23.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 247 funds or institutions reporting positions in BKV. This is an increase of 36 owner(s) or 17.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BKV is 0.12%, an increase of 1.73%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.80% to 20,692K shares. The put/call ratio of BKV is 0.22, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Goldman Sachs Group holds 1,998K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,153K shares , representing a decrease of 7.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKV by 10.54% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 1,246K shares representing 1.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 619K shares , representing an increase of 50.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BKV by 112.27% over the last quarter.

GLPAX - Goldman Sachs MLP Energy Infrastructure Fund Shares holds 1,192K shares representing 1.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,073K shares , representing an increase of 9.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BKV by 28.40% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 946K shares representing 1.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 598K shares , representing an increase of 36.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BKV by 64.81% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 884K shares representing 1.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 845K shares , representing an increase of 4.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BKV by 13.55% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.