Mizuho Maintains Biogen (BIIB) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 14, 2023, Mizuho maintained coverage of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.00% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Biogen is 347.57. The forecasts range from a low of 278.76 to a high of $525.00. The average price target represents an increase of 27.00% from its latest reported closing price of 273.68.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Biogen is 9,565MM, a decrease of 4.08%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 15.98.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1991 funds or institutions reporting positions in Biogen. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BIIB is 0.36%, a decrease of 14.24%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.64% to 136,299K shares. The put/call ratio of BIIB is 0.72, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Primecap Management holds 16,001K shares representing 11.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,701K shares, representing an increase of 1.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BIIB by 2.54% over the last quarter.

VPMCX - Vanguard PRIMECAP Fund Investor Shares holds 9,006K shares representing 6.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,917K shares, representing an increase of 0.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BIIB by 4.30% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 5,346K shares representing 3.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,453K shares, representing a decrease of 1.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BIIB by 4.14% over the last quarter.

VGHCX - Vanguard Health Care Fund Investor Shares holds 4,638K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,887K shares, representing a decrease of 5.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BIIB by 2.58% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,472K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,375K shares, representing an increase of 2.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BIIB by 5.25% over the last quarter.

Biogen Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

At Biogen, mission is clear: company is pioneer in neuroscience. Biogen discovers, develops and delivers worldwide innovative therapies for people living with serious neurological and neurodegenerative diseases as well as related therapeutic adjacencies. One of the world's first global biotechnology companies, Biogen was founded in 1978 by Charles Weissmann, Heinz Schaller, Kenneth Murray and Nobel Prize winners Walter Gilbert and Phillip Sharp. Today Biogen has the leading portfolio of medicines to treat multiple sclerosis, has introduced the first approved treatment for spinal muscular atrophy, commercializes biosimilars of advanced biologics and is focused on advancing research programs in multiple sclerosis and neuroimmunology, Alzheimer's disease and dementia, neuromuscular disorders, movement disorders, ophthalmology, neuropsychiatry, immunology, acute neurology and neuropathic pain.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.