Mizuho Maintains Ball (BALL) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 3, 2025, Mizuho maintained coverage of Ball (NYSE:BALL) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.21% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Ball is $66.23/share. The forecasts range from a low of $54.54 to a high of $88.20. The average price target represents an increase of 31.21% from its latest reported closing price of $50.48 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Ball is 16,403MM, an increase of 32.31%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.27.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,379 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ball. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 0.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BALL is 0.17%, an increase of 3.51%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.66% to 289,281K shares. The put/call ratio of BALL is 0.78, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Parnassus Investments holds 11,836K shares representing 4.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,563K shares , representing a decrease of 31.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BALL by 21.36% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 11,069K shares representing 4.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,507K shares , representing a decrease of 22.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BALL by 15.74% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 10,236K shares representing 3.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 463K shares , representing an increase of 95.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BALL by 2,089.85% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,933K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,928K shares , representing an increase of 0.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BALL by 3.84% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 8,210K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,002K shares , representing an increase of 2.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BALL by 1.03% over the last quarter.

