Mizuho Maintains Ball (BALL) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2023, Mizuho maintained coverage of Ball (NYSE:BALL) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.33% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ball is $61.11. The forecasts range from a low of $51.51 to a high of $79.80. The average price target represents an increase of 19.33% from its latest reported closing price of $51.21.

The projected annual revenue for Ball is $15,936MM, an increase of 3.82%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.30.

Ball Declares $0.20 Dividend

On January 25, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share ($0.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 1, 2023 received the payment on March 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.20 per share.

At the current share price of $51.21 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.56%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.94%, the lowest has been 0.62%, and the highest has been 1.65%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.25 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 2.49 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.35. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.33%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FITLX - Fidelity U.S. Sustainability Index Fund holds 37K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 41K shares, representing a decrease of 9.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BALL by 9.56% over the last quarter.

XAOKX - Index 500 Portfolio Initial Class holds 99K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 99K shares, representing a decrease of 0.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BALL by 2.06% over the last quarter.

VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS FUND II - Total Market Index Portfolio Initial Class holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing a decrease of 4.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BALL by 1.95% over the last quarter.

Ossiam holds 13K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22K shares, representing a decrease of 66.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BALL by 43.18% over the last quarter.

BBVLX - Bridge Builder Large Cap Value Fund holds 8K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing a decrease of 17.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BALL by 7.05% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1447 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ball. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 0.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BALL is 0.24%, a decrease of 2.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.59% to 322,656K shares. The put/call ratio of BALL is 0.93, indicating a bullish outlook.

Ball Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ball Corporation supplies innovative, sustainable aluminum packaging solutions for beverage, personal care and household products customers, as well as aerospace and other technologies and services primarily for the U.S. government. Ball Corporation and its subsidiaries employ 21,500 people worldwide and reported 2020 net sales of $11.8 billion.

