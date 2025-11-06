Mizuho Maintains Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 6, 2025, Mizuho maintained coverage of Axsome Therapeutics (NasdaqGM:AXSM) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.13% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Axsome Therapeutics is $180.65/share. The forecasts range from a low of $149.48 to a high of $210.00. The average price target represents an increase of 33.13% from its latest reported closing price of $135.69 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Axsome Therapeutics is 952MM, an increase of 69.58%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.07.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 671 funds or institutions reporting positions in Axsome Therapeutics. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 2.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AXSM is 0.35%, an increase of 13.08%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.16% to 45,375K shares. The put/call ratio of AXSM is 0.70, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bvf holds 1,690K shares representing 3.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Rtw Investments holds 1,517K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,923K shares , representing a decrease of 92.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AXSM by 56.74% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,263K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,252K shares , representing an increase of 0.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AXSM by 19.48% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 1,138K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 976K shares , representing an increase of 14.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AXSM by 3.08% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,005K shares representing 2.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 977K shares , representing an increase of 2.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AXSM by 7.04% over the last quarter.

