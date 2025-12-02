Mizuho Maintains Atmos Energy (ATO) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 2, 2025, Mizuho maintained coverage of Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.95% Upside

As of November 16, 2025, the average one-year price target for Atmos Energy is $176.79/share. The forecasts range from a low of $156.12 to a high of $202.65. The average price target represents an increase of 2.95% from its latest reported closing price of $171.72 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Atmos Energy is 5,235MM, an increase of 11.32%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.36.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,599 funds or institutions reporting positions in Atmos Energy. This is an increase of 26 owner(s) or 1.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ATO is 0.26%, an increase of 7.76%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.24% to 192,134K shares. The put/call ratio of ATO is 0.33, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 10,966K shares representing 6.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,606K shares , representing an increase of 3.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATO by 7.38% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 10,468K shares representing 6.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,384K shares , representing a decrease of 8.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATO by 86.09% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 7,817K shares representing 4.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,744K shares , representing an increase of 0.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATO by 5.63% over the last quarter.

Aristotle Capital Management holds 7,235K shares representing 4.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,621K shares , representing a decrease of 5.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATO by 5.52% over the last quarter.

AMRMX - AMERICAN MUTUAL FUND holds 5,311K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

