Mizuho Maintains Atmos Energy (ATO) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 26, 2025, Mizuho maintained coverage of Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.19% Downside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for Atmos Energy is $166.43/share. The forecasts range from a low of $154.53 to a high of $191.10. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.19% from its latest reported closing price of $168.43 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Atmos Energy is 5,140MM, an increase of 11.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.94.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,589 funds or institutions reporting positions in Atmos Energy. This is an increase of 51 owner(s) or 3.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ATO is 0.27%, an increase of 5.07%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.35% to 192,792K shares. The put/call ratio of ATO is 0.34, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 11,384K shares representing 7.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,322K shares , representing a decrease of 8.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATO by 87.81% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 10,606K shares representing 6.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,767K shares , representing an increase of 7.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATO by 5.19% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 7,744K shares representing 4.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,885K shares , representing a decrease of 1.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATO by 9.98% over the last quarter.

Aristotle Capital Management holds 7,621K shares representing 4.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,798K shares , representing a decrease of 2.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATO by 5.79% over the last quarter.

AMRMX - AMERICAN MUTUAL FUND holds 5,311K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

