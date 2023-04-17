Mizuho Maintains Atlassian (TEAM) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, Mizuho maintained coverage of Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.82% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Atlassian is $203.30. The forecasts range from a low of $151.50 to a high of $483.00. The average price target represents an increase of 22.82% from its latest reported closing price of $165.53.

The projected annual revenue for Atlassian is $3,552MM, an increase of 11.68%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.42.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FHOFX - Fidelity Series Large Cap Growth Index Fund holds 6K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing an increase of 14.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TEAM by 19.33% over the last quarter.

FBGRX - Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund holds 51K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 109K shares, representing a decrease of 113.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TEAM by 48.74% over the last quarter.

UMMA - Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 55.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TEAM by 3.46% over the last quarter.

Blue Whale Capital LLP holds 37K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 251K shares, representing a decrease of 580.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TEAM by 91.44% over the last quarter.

HCEGX - The Growth Equity Portfolio HC Strategic Shares holds 11K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1184 funds or institutions reporting positions in Atlassian. This is a decrease of 34 owner(s) or 2.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TEAM is 0.41%, a decrease of 33.09%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 15.67% to 171,570K shares. The put/call ratio of TEAM is 1.06, indicating a bearish outlook.

Atlassian Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Atlassian is a global software company helping teams around the world unleash their potential. The Company builds tools that help teams collaborate, build, and create together. With more than 180,000 customers and team of more than 5,000 Atlassians, the Company is building the next generation of team collaboration and productivity software. It believes the power of teams have the potential to change the world—one that is more open, authentic, and inclusive.

