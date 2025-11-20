Mizuho Maintains Assembly Biosciences (ASMB) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 20, 2025, Mizuho maintained coverage of Assembly Biosciences (NasdaqGS:ASMB) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.14% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Assembly Biosciences is $38.96/share. The forecasts range from a low of $29.29 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 6.14% from its latest reported closing price of $36.71 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Assembly Biosciences is 0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.62.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 82 funds or institutions reporting positions in Assembly Biosciences. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 32.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASMB is 0.20%, an increase of 66.32%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 292.45% to 12,523K shares. The put/call ratio of ASMB is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Gilead Sciences holds 4,505K shares representing 28.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,209K shares , representing an increase of 50.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASMB by 105.87% over the last quarter.

Farallon Capital Management holds 1,228K shares representing 7.76% ownership of the company.

Ra Capital Management holds 1,020K shares representing 6.45% ownership of the company.

Commodore Capital holds 1,000K shares representing 6.32% ownership of the company.

Janus Henderson Group holds 753K shares representing 4.76% ownership of the company.

