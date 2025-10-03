Mizuho Maintains Ashland (ASH) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 3, 2025, Mizuho maintained coverage of Ashland (NYSE:ASH) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.50% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Ashland is $64.80/share. The forecasts range from a low of $53.53 to a high of $82.95. The average price target represents an increase of 33.50% from its latest reported closing price of $48.54 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Ashland is 2,855MM, an increase of 52.76%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.11.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 727 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ashland. This is an decrease of 38 owner(s) or 4.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASH is 0.15%, an increase of 15.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.03% to 57,997K shares. The put/call ratio of ASH is 1.56, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aqr Capital Management holds 3,455K shares representing 7.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 899K shares , representing an increase of 73.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASH by 757.15% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 2,847K shares representing 6.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,763K shares , representing an increase of 2.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASH by 16.58% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 2,248K shares representing 4.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,291K shares , representing a decrease of 1.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASH by 21.69% over the last quarter.

MVCAX - MFS Mid Cap Value Fund A holds 1,745K shares representing 3.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,681K shares , representing an increase of 3.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASH by 12.97% over the last quarter.

Cooperman Leon G holds 1,700K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,694K shares , representing an increase of 0.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASH by 24.67% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.