Mizuho Maintains Ashland (ASH) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 4, 2023, Mizuho maintained coverage of Ashland (NYSE:ASH) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 43.30% Upside

As of April 23, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ashland is 129.35. The forecasts range from a low of 106.05 to a high of $152.25. The average price target represents an increase of 43.30% from its latest reported closing price of 90.27.

The projected annual revenue for Ashland is 2,555MM, an increase of 6.28%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.30.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 825 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ashland. This is an increase of 37 owner(s) or 4.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASH is 0.37%, a decrease of 7.12%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.38% to 62,041K shares. The put/call ratio of ASH is 0.76, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Eminence Capital holds 4,084K shares representing 7.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 1,850K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,857K shares, representing a decrease of 0.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASH by 5.90% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 1,688K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,329K shares, representing a decrease of 37.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASH by 21.71% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,538K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,456K shares, representing an increase of 5.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASH by 4.44% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,478K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,461K shares, representing an increase of 1.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASH by 5.75% over the last quarter.

Ashland Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. is a premier global specialty materials company serving customers in a wide range of consumer and industrial markets, including adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care and pharmaceutical. Ashland has approximately 4,500 employees - from renowned scientists and research chemists to engineers and plant operators - who thrive on developing practical, innovative and elegant solutions to complex problems for customers in more than 100 countries.

