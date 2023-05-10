Mizuho Maintains Arcutis Biotherapeutics (ARQT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 10, 2023, Mizuho maintained coverage of Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 249.48% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Arcutis Biotherapeutics is 51.79. The forecasts range from a low of 24.24 to a high of $84.00. The average price target represents an increase of 249.48% from its latest reported closing price of 14.82.

The projected annual revenue for Arcutis Biotherapeutics is 53MM, an increase of 1,349.95%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -4.69.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 354 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arcutis Biotherapeutics. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 2.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARQT is 0.11%, a decrease of 36.80%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.97% to 73,451K shares. The put/call ratio of ARQT is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Frazier Life Sciences Management holds 8,684K shares representing 14.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors holds 3,000K shares representing 4.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

XBI - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Biotech ETF holds 2,928K shares representing 4.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,898K shares, representing an increase of 35.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARQT by 1.68% over the last quarter.

Rubric Capital Management holds 2,743K shares representing 4.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 472K shares, representing an increase of 82.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARQT by 289.43% over the last quarter.

Orbimed Advisors holds 2,460K shares representing 4.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,800K shares, representing a decrease of 13.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARQT by 30.11% over the last quarter.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for unmet needs in immune-mediated dermatological diseases and conditions, or immuno-dermatology. The company is leveraging recent advances in immunology and inflammation to develop differentiated therapies against biologically validated targets to solve persistent treatment challenges in serious diseases of the skin. Arcutis' robust pipeline includes four novel drug candidates currently in development for a range of inflammatory dermatological conditions. The company's lead product candidate, topical roflumilast, has the potential to become the standard of care for plaque psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, scalp psoriasis, and seborrheic dermatitis.

