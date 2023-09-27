Mizuho Maintains Apartment Income REIT Corp - (AIRC) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 26, 2023, Mizuho maintained coverage of Apartment Income REIT Corp - (NYSE:AIRC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.25% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Apartment Income REIT Corp - is 40.80. The forecasts range from a low of 37.37 to a high of $46.20. The average price target represents an increase of 33.25% from its latest reported closing price of 30.62.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Apartment Income REIT Corp - is 843MM, an increase of 1.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.46.

Apartment Income REIT Corp - Declares $0.45 Dividend

On July 25, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.45 per share ($1.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 18, 2023 received the payment on August 29, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.45 per share.

At the current share price of $30.62 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.88%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.19%, the lowest has been 3.22%, and the highest has been 5.81%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.73 (n=121).

The current dividend yield is 2.31 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.84. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.11%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 713 funds or institutions reporting positions in Apartment Income REIT Corp -. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 1.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AIRC is 0.32%, an increase of 4.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.00% to 175,315K shares. The put/call ratio of AIRC is 0.64, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cohen & Steers holds 14,302K shares representing 9.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,527K shares, representing a decrease of 22.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIRC by 19.80% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 12,102K shares representing 8.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,809K shares, representing an increase of 43.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AIRC by 1,172.44% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 8,918K shares representing 5.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,410K shares, representing an increase of 5.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIRC by 1.01% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,589K shares representing 4.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,877K shares, representing a decrease of 4.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AIRC by 2.62% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,719K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,666K shares, representing an increase of 1.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIRC by 5.96% over the last quarter.

Apartment Income REIT Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (AIR) is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 98 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia. AIR common shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol AIRC, and are included in the S&P 400.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.