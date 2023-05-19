Mizuho Maintains Antero Resources (AR) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 19, 2023, Mizuho maintained coverage of Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.66% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Antero Resources is 32.64. The forecasts range from a low of 24.24 to a high of $45.15. The average price target represents an increase of 37.66% from its latest reported closing price of 23.71.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Antero Resources is 7,975MM, a decrease of 2.77%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.10.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 951 funds or institutions reporting positions in Antero Resources. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AR is 0.45%, a decrease of 16.96%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.28% to 286,457K shares. The put/call ratio of AR is 0.53, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 9,381K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,374K shares, representing an increase of 0.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AR by 27.70% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 8,527K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,756K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,203K shares, representing a decrease of 5.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AR by 11.37% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,572K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,995K shares, representing a decrease of 6.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AR by 11.71% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 5,293K shares representing 1.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,879K shares, representing an increase of 45.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AR by 32.87% over the last quarter.

Antero Resources Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Antero Resources Corporation is an independent oil and natural gas company engaged in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil properties located in the Appalachian Basin. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the Company is focused on creating value through the development of its large portfolio of repeatable, low cost, liquids-rich drilling opportunities in two of the premier North American shale plays, the Marcellus and the Utica shales. Due to its market leading firm transportation portfolio and midstream ownership through Antero Midstream, Antero is the most integrated NGL and natural gas business in the U.S.

Key filings for this company:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.