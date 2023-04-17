Mizuho Maintains ANSYS (ANSS) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, Mizuho maintained coverage of ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.11% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for ANSYS is $320.98. The forecasts range from a low of $262.60 to a high of $411.60. The average price target represents an increase of 1.11% from its latest reported closing price of $317.47.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for ANSYS is $2,229MM, an increase of 7.91%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $8.57.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IYW - iShares U.S. Technology ETF holds 103K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 101K shares, representing an increase of 2.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANSS by 12.51% over the last quarter.

CBSAX - Columbia Mid Cap Growth Fund holds 87K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Arizona State Retirement System holds 25K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24K shares, representing an increase of 3.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANSS by 4.98% over the last quarter.

Proficio Capital Partners holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 0.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANSS by 99.89% over the last quarter.

Montanaro Asset Management holds 127K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 132K shares, representing a decrease of 3.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANSS by 99.89% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1499 funds or institutions reporting positions in ANSYS. This is an increase of 28 owner(s) or 1.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ANSS is 0.30%, an increase of 12.57%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.41% to 88,572K shares. The put/call ratio of ANSS is 1.16, indicating a bearish outlook.

Ansys Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ansys, Inc. is an American company based in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania. It develops and markets multiphysics engineering simulation software for product design, testing and operation and offers its products and services to customers worldwide. Ansys was founded in 1970 by John Swanson.

See all ANSYS regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.