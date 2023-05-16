Mizuho Maintains Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (AMLX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 15, 2023, Mizuho maintained coverage of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (BATS:AMLX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 83.05% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals is 51.51. The forecasts range from a low of 47.47 to a high of $56.70. The average price target represents an increase of 83.05% from its latest reported closing price of 28.14.

The projected annual revenue for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals is 178MM, an increase of 90.02%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.35.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 154 funds or institutions reporting positions in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 18.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMLX is 0.24%, an increase of 30.56%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 33.89% to 12,515K shares. The put/call ratio of AMLX is 0.52, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,506K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,225K shares, representing an increase of 18.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMLX by 49.10% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,279K shares representing 1.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,041K shares, representing an increase of 18.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMLX by 49.24% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,155K shares representing 1.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 763K shares, representing an increase of 33.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMLX by 79.90% over the last quarter.

KAUAX - Federated Kaufmann Fund Shares holds 775K shares representing 1.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VISGX - Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund Investor Shares holds 741K shares representing 1.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 602K shares, representing an increase of 18.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMLX by 54.52% over the last quarter.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company working on developing a novel therapeutic for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases.

