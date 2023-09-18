Mizuho Maintains American Assets Trust (AAT) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 18, 2023, Mizuho maintained coverage of American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.31% Downside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for American Assets Trust is 19.89. The forecasts range from a low of 17.17 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.31% from its latest reported closing price of 20.57.

The projected annual revenue for American Assets Trust is 428MM, a decrease of 0.50%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.18.

American Assets Trust Declares $0.33 Dividend

On July 25, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share ($1.32 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 7, 2023 will receive the payment on September 21, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.33 per share.

At the current share price of $20.57 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 6.42%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.63%, the lowest has been 2.30%, and the highest has been 7.64%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.32 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 2.12 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.59. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.32%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 451 funds or institutions reporting positions in American Assets Trust. This is a decrease of 40 owner(s) or 8.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AAT is 0.21%, a decrease of 10.63%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.68% to 59,199K shares. The put/call ratio of AAT is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

American Assets holds 7,375K shares representing 12.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,680K shares representing 6.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,806K shares, representing a decrease of 3.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AAT by 3.30% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,262K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,295K shares, representing a decrease of 1.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AAT by 30.16% over the last quarter.

Nuveen Asset Management holds 1,639K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 923K shares, representing an increase of 43.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AAT by 71.49% over the last quarter.

American Assets Investment Management holds 1,475K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

American Assets Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

American Assets Trust, Inc. is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The Company has over 50 years of acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington and Hawaii. The Company's office portfolio comprises approximately 3.4 million square feet, and its retail portfolio comprises approximately 3.1 million rentable square feet. In addition, the Company owns one mixed-use property (including approximately 97,000 rentable square feet of retail space and a 369-room all-suite hotel) and 2,112 multifamily units. In 2011, the Company was formed to succeed to the real estate business of American Assets, Inc., a privately held corporation founded in 1967 and, as such, has significant experience, long-standing relationships and extensive knowledge of its core markets, submarkets and asset classes.

