Mizuho Maintains American Assets Trust (AAT) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 25, 2023, Mizuho maintained coverage of American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 38.85% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for American Assets Trust is 26.52. The forecasts range from a low of 20.20 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 38.85% from its latest reported closing price of 19.10.

The projected annual revenue for American Assets Trust is 428MM, an increase of 0.78%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.18.

American Assets Trust Declares $0.33 Dividend

On April 25, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share ($1.32 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 8, 2023 will receive the payment on June 22, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.33 per share.

At the current share price of $19.10 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 6.91%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.43%, the lowest has been 2.30%, and the highest has been 7.64%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.14 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 3.04 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.63. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.65%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 496 funds or institutions reporting positions in American Assets Trust. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 1.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AAT is 0.24%, a decrease of 15.36%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.25% to 61,646K shares. The put/call ratio of AAT is 1.32, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

American Assets holds 7,375K shares representing 12.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,365K shares, representing an increase of 0.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AAT by 7.73% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,806K shares representing 6.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,295K shares representing 3.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,334K shares, representing a decrease of 1.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AAT by 6.73% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,488K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,406K shares, representing an increase of 5.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AAT by 0.68% over the last quarter.

American Assets Investment Management holds 1,475K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

American Assets Trust Background Information

American Assets Trust, Inc. is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The Company has over 50 years of acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington and Hawaii. The Company's office portfolio comprises approximately 3.4 million square feet, and its retail portfolio comprises approximately 3.1 million rentable square feet. In addition, the Company owns one mixed-use property (including approximately 97,000 rentable square feet of retail space and a 369-room all-suite hotel) and 2,112 multifamily units. In 2011, the Company was formed to succeed to the real estate business of American Assets, Inc., a privately held corporation founded in 1967 and, as such, has significant experience, long-standing relationships and extensive knowledge of its core markets, submarkets and asset classes.

