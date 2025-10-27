Mizuho Maintains Ameren (AEE) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 27, 2025, Mizuho maintained coverage of Ameren (NYSE:AEE) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.41% Upside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Ameren is $108.88/share. The forecasts range from a low of $90.10 to a high of $127.05. The average price target represents an increase of 4.41% from its latest reported closing price of $104.28 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Ameren is 7,623MM, a decrease of 6.11%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.02.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,542 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ameren. This is an increase of 26 owner(s) or 1.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AEE is 0.28%, an increase of 6.90%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.93% to 280,580K shares. The put/call ratio of AEE is 0.27, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 28,874K shares representing 10.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,405K shares , representing an increase of 1.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AEE by 10.60% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 14,363K shares representing 5.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,016K shares , representing an increase of 9.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AEE by 0.76% over the last quarter.

PRWCX - T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Fund holds 8,920K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,719K shares , representing an increase of 2.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AEE by 7.61% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,872K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,404K shares , representing an increase of 5.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AEE by 9.90% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,672K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,501K shares , representing an increase of 2.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AEE by 13.07% over the last quarter.

