Mizuho Maintains Alkermes (ALKS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 11, 2023, Mizuho maintained coverage of Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.10% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Alkermes is $33.86. The forecasts range from a low of $27.27 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents an increase of 17.10% from its latest reported closing price of $28.92.

The projected annual revenue for Alkermes is $1,179MM, an increase of 6.04%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.36.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

JNL SERIES TRUST - JNL holds 106K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,230K shares representing 1.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,210K shares, representing an increase of 0.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALKS by 13.82% over the last quarter.

PACIFIC SELECT FUND - PD Small-Cap Growth Index Portfolio Class P holds 9K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing a decrease of 0.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALKS by 13.00% over the last quarter.

Integrated Investment Consultants holds 10K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing a decrease of 0.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALKS by 1.86% over the last quarter.

Advisors Asset Management holds 27K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22K shares, representing an increase of 18.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALKS by 99.86% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 640 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alkermes. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALKS is 0.34%, an increase of 3.93%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.50% to 181,008K shares. The put/call ratio of ALKS is 0.12, indicating a bullish outlook.

Alkermes Background Information

Alkermes plc is a fully integrated, global biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines in the fields of neuroscience and oncology. The company has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on addiction and schizophrenia, and a pipeline of product candidates in development for schizophrenia, bipolar I disorder, neurodegenerative disorders, and cancer. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Alkermes plc has an R&D center in Waltham, Massachusetts; a research and manufacturing facility in Athlone, Ireland; and a manufacturing facility in Wilmington, Ohio.

