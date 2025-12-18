Mizuho Maintains Air Products and Chemicals (APD) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 18, 2025, Mizuho maintained coverage of Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.92% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Air Products and Chemicals is $315.16/share. The forecasts range from a low of $262.60 to a high of $367.50. The average price target represents an increase of 27.92% from its latest reported closing price of $246.38 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Air Products and Chemicals is 16,220MM, an increase of 34.75%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 15.81.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,503 funds or institutions reporting positions in Air Products and Chemicals. This is an decrease of 75 owner(s) or 2.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to APD is 0.34%, an increase of 8.77%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.29% to 252,023K shares. The put/call ratio of APD is 0.39, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance holds 11,841K shares representing 5.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,002K shares , representing a decrease of 1.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APD by 10.06% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 11,767K shares representing 5.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,495K shares , representing an increase of 2.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APD by 7.25% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 9,005K shares representing 4.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,821K shares , representing an increase of 2.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APD by 5.22% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 8,870K shares representing 3.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,261K shares , representing an increase of 6.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APD by 2.69% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,156K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,027K shares , representing an increase of 1.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APD by 13.11% over the last quarter.

