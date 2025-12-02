Mizuho Maintains ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 2, 2025, Mizuho maintained coverage of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqGS:ACAD) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.35% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals is $29.41/share. The forecasts range from a low of $17.17 to a high of $40.95. The average price target represents an increase of 18.35% from its latest reported closing price of $24.85 / share.

The projected annual revenue for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals is 827MM, a decrease of 21.03%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 668 funds or institutions reporting positions in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 2.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACAD is 0.19%, an increase of 3.78%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.81% to 191,314K shares. The put/call ratio of ACAD is 1.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 42,897K shares representing 25.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 7,377K shares representing 4.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,609K shares , representing a decrease of 3.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACAD by 24.83% over the last quarter.

Rtw Investments holds 7,145K shares representing 4.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,996K shares , representing a decrease of 25.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACAD by 32.02% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,024K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,941K shares , representing an increase of 2.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACAD by 18.31% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,133K shares representing 1.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,024K shares , representing an increase of 3.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACAD by 50.45% over the last quarter.

