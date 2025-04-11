Stocks

Mizuho Initiates Coverage of Walmart (WBAG:WMT) with Outperform Recommendation

April 11, 2025 — 06:27 pm EDT

Fintel reports that on April 11, 2025, Mizuho initiated coverage of Walmart (WBAG:WMT) with a Outperform recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5,157 funds or institutions reporting positions in Walmart. This is an increase of 479 owner(s) or 10.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WMT is 0.78%, an increase of 81.26%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.67% to 3,227,266K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AT:WMT / Walmart Inc. Shares Held by Institutions

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 138,483K shares representing 1.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 140,238K shares , representing a decrease of 1.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WMT by 8.88% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 117,498K shares representing 1.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 113,741K shares , representing an increase of 3.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WMT by 9.35% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 90,635K shares representing 1.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 87,617K shares , representing an increase of 3.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WMT by 10.88% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 71,230K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 70,345K shares , representing an increase of 1.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WMT by 14.49% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 63,501K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

