Mizuho Initiates Coverage of W. R. Berkley (WRB) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 16, 2025, Mizuho initiated coverage of W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.05% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for W. R. Berkley is $75.44/share. The forecasts range from a low of $52.99 to a high of $92.40. The average price target represents an increase of 10.05% from its latest reported closing price of $68.56 / share.

The projected annual revenue for W. R. Berkley is 13,442MM, a decrease of 8.27%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.29.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,598 funds or institutions reporting positions in W. R. Berkley. This is an decrease of 11 owner(s) or 0.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WRB is 0.26%, an increase of 2.87%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.49% to 295,070K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 9,494K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,096K shares , representing a decrease of 16.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WRB by 8.87% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,166K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,011K shares , representing an increase of 1.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WRB by 6.30% over the last quarter.

Jefferies Financial Group holds 8,912K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,508K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,344K shares , representing an increase of 1.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WRB by 6.46% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 8,344K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,189K shares , representing an increase of 1.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WRB by 48.35% over the last quarter.

