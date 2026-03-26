Mizuho Initiates Coverage of Tyson Foods (TSN) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 26, 2026, Mizuho initiated coverage of Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.61% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Tyson Foods is $69.63/share. The forecasts range from a low of $60.60 to a high of $84.40. The average price target represents an increase of 10.61% from its latest reported closing price of $62.94 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Tyson Foods is 56,629MM, an increase of 2.72%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.31.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 961 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tyson Foods. This is an decrease of 567 owner(s) or 37.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TSN is 0.12%, an increase of 39.12%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.08% to 257,161K shares. The put/call ratio of TSN is 0.86, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pzena Investment Management holds 15,311K shares representing 5.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,830K shares , representing an increase of 9.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TSN by 10.71% over the last quarter.

Davis Selected Advisers holds 12,828K shares representing 4.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,962K shares , representing an increase of 22.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TSN by 19.67% over the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management holds 8,114K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,727K shares , representing an increase of 17.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSN by 74.78% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 7,464K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,455K shares , representing an increase of 0.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSN by 44.25% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 6,071K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,325K shares , representing a decrease of 4.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSN by 85.31% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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