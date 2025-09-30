Mizuho Initiates Coverage of trivago N.V. - Depositary Receipt (TRVG) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 30, 2025, Mizuho initiated coverage of trivago N.V. - Depositary Receipt (NasdaqGS:TRVG) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.82% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for trivago N.V. - Depositary Receipt is $4.40/share. The forecasts range from a low of $3.84 to a high of $5.78. The average price target represents an increase of 31.82% from its latest reported closing price of $3.34 / share.

The projected annual revenue for trivago N.V. - Depositary Receipt is 754MM, an increase of 49.58%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.18.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 47 funds or institutions reporting positions in trivago N.V. - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 11.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TRVG is 0.03%, an increase of 11.09%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.92% to 6,588K shares. The put/call ratio of TRVG is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Par Capital Management holds 3,577K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,568K shares , representing an increase of 0.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRVG by 10.23% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 690K shares. No change in the last quarter.

G2 Investment Partners Management holds 527K shares.

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA holds 170K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 150K shares , representing an increase of 11.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRVG by 38.74% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 138K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 37K shares , representing an increase of 73.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRVG by 49.07% over the last quarter.

