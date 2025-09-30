Mizuho Initiates Coverage of Tripadvisor (TRIP) with Underperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 30, 2025, Mizuho initiated coverage of Tripadvisor (NasdaqGS:TRIP) with a Underperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.91% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Tripadvisor is $19.17/share. The forecasts range from a low of $13.64 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 17.91% from its latest reported closing price of $16.26 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Tripadvisor is 2,066MM, an increase of 10.48%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.06.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 645 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tripadvisor. This is an increase of 55 owner(s) or 9.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TRIP is 0.15%, an increase of 8.13%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.50% to 163,829K shares. The put/call ratio of TRIP is 0.55, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Starboard Value holds 8,499K shares representing 7.32% ownership of the company.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 7,034K shares representing 6.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,802K shares , representing an increase of 3.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRIP by 5.58% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 5,970K shares representing 5.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,635K shares , representing an increase of 5.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRIP by 83.52% over the last quarter.

Certares Management holds 4,752K shares representing 4.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,714K shares , representing an increase of 63.93%.

FIL holds 4,486K shares representing 3.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

