Mizuho Initiates Coverage of TransUnion (TRU) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 16, 2026, Mizuho initiated coverage of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.24% Upside

As of April 15, 2026, the average one-year price target for TransUnion is $93.95/share. The forecasts range from a low of $72.72 to a high of $116.55. The average price target represents an increase of 24.24% from its latest reported closing price of $75.62 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for TransUnion is 4,351MM, a decrease of 4.92%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.22.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 585 funds or institutions reporting positions in TransUnion. This is an decrease of 479 owner(s) or 45.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TRU is 0.27%, an increase of 26.29%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 22.81% to 202,479K shares. The put/call ratio of TRU is 0.30, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 15,540K shares representing 8.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,275K shares , representing a decrease of 17.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRU by 9.41% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 11,719K shares representing 6.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,957K shares , representing a decrease of 2.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRU by 0.52% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 9,842K shares representing 5.10% ownership of the company.

Independent Franchise Partners LLP holds 9,137K shares representing 4.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,575K shares , representing an increase of 49.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRU by 97.20% over the last quarter.

Meritage Group holds 5,334K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,468K shares , representing a decrease of 2.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRU by 8.76% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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