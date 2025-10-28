Mizuho Initiates Coverage of Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 28, 2025, Mizuho initiated coverage of Texas Roadhouse (NasdaqGS:TXRH) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.90% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Texas Roadhouse is $200.28/share. The forecasts range from a low of $171.70 to a high of $238.35. The average price target represents an increase of 14.90% from its latest reported closing price of $174.31 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Texas Roadhouse is 5,063MM, a decrease of 10.72%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.44.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,217 funds or institutions reporting positions in Texas Roadhouse. This is an decrease of 40 owner(s) or 3.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TXRH is 0.30%, an increase of 4.21%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.74% to 79,786K shares. The put/call ratio of TXRH is 2.18, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 3,173K shares representing 4.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 505K shares , representing an increase of 84.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TXRH by 427.08% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 2,604K shares representing 3.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,221K shares , representing an increase of 14.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TXRH by 18.38% over the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management holds 2,343K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,262K shares , representing an increase of 46.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TXRH by 53.26% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,205K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,610K shares , representing an increase of 26.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TXRH by 47.05% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,161K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,175K shares , representing a decrease of 0.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TXRH by 5.33% over the last quarter.

