Mizuho Initiates Coverage of Tectonic Therapeutic (TECX) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2025, Mizuho initiated coverage of Tectonic Therapeutic (NasdaqGM:TECX) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 391.42% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Tectonic Therapeutic is $83.64/share. The forecasts range from a low of $69.69 to a high of $106.05. The average price target represents an increase of 391.42% from its latest reported closing price of $17.02 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -4.31.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 114 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tectonic Therapeutic. This is an increase of 29 owner(s) or 34.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TECX is 0.18%, an increase of 64.35%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.67% to 6,759K shares. The put/call ratio of TECX is 0.55, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EcoR1 Capital holds 849K shares representing 4.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Farallon Capital Management holds 713K shares representing 3.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 520K shares , representing an increase of 27.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TECX by 116.40% over the last quarter.

5AM Venture Management holds 597K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 647K shares , representing a decrease of 8.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TECX by 62.42% over the last quarter.

Paradigm Biocapital Advisors holds 485K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company.

Balyasny Asset Management holds 247K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 180K shares , representing an increase of 26.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TECX by 89.83% over the last quarter.

