Mizuho Initiates Coverage of Target (BIT:1TGT) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 11, 2025, Mizuho initiated coverage of Target (BIT:1TGT) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 49.87% Upside

As of April 1, 2025, the average one-year price target for Target is €126.79/share. The forecasts range from a low of €92.69 to a high of €154.17. The average price target represents an increase of 49.87% from its latest reported closing price of €84.60 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Target is 112,854MM, an increase of 5.90%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.18, a decrease of 0.31% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,050 funds or institutions reporting positions in Target. This is an decrease of 24 owner(s) or 0.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1TGT is 0.30%, an increase of 8.18%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.53% to 449,681K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 21,931K shares representing 4.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,624K shares , representing an increase of 5.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1TGT by 9.69% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,372K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,671K shares , representing a decrease of 2.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1TGT by 16.27% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,470K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,117K shares , representing an increase of 2.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1TGT by 15.55% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 9,885K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,414K shares , representing an increase of 4.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1TGT by 12.76% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 9,851K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,678K shares , representing an increase of 32.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1TGT by 91.96% over the last quarter.

