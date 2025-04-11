Mizuho Initiates Coverage of Tandem Diabetes Care (LSE:0M0F) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 10, 2025, Mizuho initiated coverage of Tandem Diabetes Care (LSE:0M0F) with a Neutral recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 604 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tandem Diabetes Care. This is an decrease of 52 owner(s) or 7.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0M0F is 0.19%, an increase of 5.50%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.89% to 92,911K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,250K shares representing 6.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,160K shares , representing an increase of 2.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0M0F by 14.62% over the last quarter.

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings holds 2,724K shares representing 4.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,387K shares , representing an increase of 12.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0M0F by 1.77% over the last quarter.

GW&K Investment Management holds 2,123K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,800K shares , representing an increase of 15.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0M0F by 0.44% over the last quarter.

VEXPX - VANGUARD EXPLORER FUND Investor Shares holds 2,070K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,858K shares , representing an increase of 10.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0M0F by 26.41% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,063K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,086K shares , representing a decrease of 1.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0M0F by 17.22% over the last quarter.

