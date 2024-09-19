Mizuho Initiates Coverage of Talos Energy (TALO) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 19, 2024, Mizuho initiated coverage of Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 62.61% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Talos Energy is $18.42/share. The forecasts range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 62.61% from its latest reported closing price of $11.33 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Talos Energy is 1,995MM, an increase of 14.33%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.79.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 469 funds or institutions reporting positions in Talos Energy. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TALO is 0.38%, an increase of 16.38%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.57% to 158,500K shares. The put/call ratio of TALO is 3.14, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bain Capital Credit holds 14,672K shares representing 8.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,120K shares , representing a decrease of 3.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TALO by 13.29% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 10,109K shares representing 5.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,137K shares , representing an increase of 9.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TALO by 0.22% over the last quarter.

Sourcerock Group holds 8,667K shares representing 4.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,497K shares , representing an increase of 1.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TALO by 21.76% over the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Secured Management holds 5,586K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,598K shares , representing a decrease of 0.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TALO by 1.78% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,861K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,127K shares , representing an increase of 15.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TALO by 0.10% over the last quarter.

Talos Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Talos Energy is a technically driven independent exploration and production company focused on safely and efficiently maximizing cash flows and long-term value through its operations, currently in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As one of the U.S. Gulf of Mexico's largest public independent producers, Talos Energy leverages decades of geology, geophysics and offshore operations expertise towards the acquisition, exploration, exploitation and development of assets in key geological trends that are present in many offshore basins around the world. Its activities in offshore Mexico provide high impact exploration opportunities in an oil rich emerging basin.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.