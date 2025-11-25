Mizuho Initiates Coverage of STMicroelectronics N.V. - Depositary Receipt (STM) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 25, 2025, Mizuho initiated coverage of STMicroelectronics N.V. - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:STM) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 40.29% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for STMicroelectronics N.V. - Depositary Receipt is $30.97/share. The forecasts range from a low of $23.18 to a high of $42.17. The average price target represents an increase of 40.29% from its latest reported closing price of $22.08 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for STMicroelectronics N.V. - Depositary Receipt is 17,414MM, an increase of 47.68%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.85.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 420 funds or institutions reporting positions in STMicroelectronics N.V. - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 17 owner(s) or 3.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STM is 0.16%, an increase of 57.34%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.00% to 104,449K shares. The put/call ratio of STM is 0.85, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Van Eck Associates holds 9,387K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,432K shares , representing an increase of 10.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STM by 24.76% over the last quarter.

SMH - VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF holds 7,711K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,306K shares , representing an increase of 5.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STM by 5.85% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 4,315K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,680K shares , representing a decrease of 8.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STM by 81.90% over the last quarter.

SOXX - iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF holds 4,115K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,077K shares , representing an increase of 0.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STM by 11.65% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 4,004K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,396K shares , representing an increase of 40.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STM by 83.21% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.